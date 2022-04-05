RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police established a crime scene Tuesday evening near the Brookland Park neighborhood in Richmond after a shooting was confirmed to have killed one man.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed that a death investigation is underway after crews responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying unresponsive in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area around West Brookland Park Boulevard and Hanes Avenue was blocked off with crime tape by police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of the man.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for further updates.