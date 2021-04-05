Person found dead in Carver near location of yesterday’s deadly Gilmer Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male was shot and killed in the 400 block of Gilmer Street on Monday night. Just barely 24 hours after another fatal shooting in the same block.

According to RPD, officers responded to the shooting at 8:12 p.m. Once on the scene they located an unresponsive adult male on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say they are aware of the nearby death investigation from yesterday. RPD says it is too soon to know if the two fatal shootings are related.

Richmond Police currently have no suspect information for either incident.

At 9:30 p.m., VCU sent out an alert with details about the death investigation. The university says the homicide may pose a serious or continuing threat to VCU campus safety.

VCU says the suspect was last seen heading west in an alley between W. Marshall Street and W. Clay Street.

Numerous police vehicles gathered at the intersection of W Clay Street and Gilmer Street, with vehicles lined up down Gilmer Street towards W Marshall Street.

The area was sectioned off with police tape.

Heavy police presence seen on West Clay Street on April 5, 2021. (Photo contributed by Nathan Nguyen)







VCU students were sent an alert at 8:18 p.m. telling them to stay indoors.

RPD units were also in the 400 block of Gilmer Street at 6:20 p.m. on Easter to investigate a shooting that left one person dead. Many of incident details including a victim ID and suspect ID are still unknown.

