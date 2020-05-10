Heavy police presence reported on Sussex Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence is being reported on Sussex Street in Richmond.
The road is blocked off, and plenty of investigators are on scene.
8News has a crew on scene working to get more information.
This is a breaking news story and details are limited — but we will continue to update as they come in.
