RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An active-shooter training exercise is expected to bring heavy law enforcement and first responder presence to the Monroe Park Campus of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in August.

The exercise, conducted by VCU and the City of Richmond, will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the University Student Commons — 907 Floyd Avenue. It will give local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management and communication teams a chance to practice a coordinated response to an emergency event at a VCU facility.

The exercise will be realistic, and in addition to police, firefighters, EMTs and emergency vehicles, those in the area can expect to hear simulated sounds coming from the building, including gunfire and crowd panic.

VCU said volunteers for the exercise will roleplay as injured victims and witnesses and will be located both inside and outside the building.

Several roads in the surrounding area will be closed for the Aug. 2 exercise, including: