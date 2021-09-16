Heavy rains causing flash flooding, dangerous driving conditions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Heavy rains rolled through the Richmond area on Thursday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flash flooding warnings for many in the area.

The downpours have already created issues on many area roads and highways.

HAPPENING NOW: 🚨 major flooding in #RVA



I just took this video of crews attempting to rescue who ever is inside of this white truck. We’re near Harrison st on the Downtown Expressway @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/aWlKWJzXeY — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) September 16, 2021

Okay this is no joke Scott’s Addition is already flooding. pic.twitter.com/0jaI8l8PtK — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) September 16, 2021

Sides of the road all over the city are seeing that flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/cg79YsR7j1 — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) September 16, 2021

As always, if you are driving in inclement weather or heavy rain, make sure your headlights are on if you are using your windshield wipers. And do not try to cross flooded roadways if you cannot see the pavement through the water. Turn around, don’t drown!

