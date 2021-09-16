Heavy rains causing flash flooding, dangerous driving conditions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Heavy rains rolled through the Richmond area on Thursday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flash flooding warnings for many in the area.
The downpours have already created issues on many area roads and highways.
As always, if you are driving in inclement weather or heavy rain, make sure your headlights are on if you are using your windshield wipers. And do not try to cross flooded roadways if you cannot see the pavement through the water. Turn around, don’t drown!
