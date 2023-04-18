RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking neighbors to avoid the Whitcomb Court area as police carry out an active investigation.

There is currently a heavy police presence on the 2500 block of Bethel Street and Carmine Street in Whitcomb Court. Police anticipate remaining on scene for the rest of the evening.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police are investigating.

Officers first arrived in the area at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.