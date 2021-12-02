‘Heavy smoke and flames’: One person injured in apartment fire in Northside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One resident was injured in an apartment fire in Richmond’s Northside this morning.

Around 10:17 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to 208 Dove Street for the report of a cooking fire in the kitchen of an apartment.

Once on scene, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the building.

Fire crews were able to douse the flames quickly and contain it to one apartment unit marked under control at 10:40 a.m.

Searches were performed to find any residents who didn’t make it out of the building and they did not find anyone.

All occupants were able to exit the building safely. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a minor hand injury.

Virginia Red Cross was requested to assist two adults.