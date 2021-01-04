RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department reported a working fire at 800 N. Davis Avenue on Monday night. Firefighters responded to the scene where they found heavy smoke coming out of room 1006.
The building has a sprinkler system which extinguished the fire and RFD says the incident is now under control.
No one was hurt or killed during this fire.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- COVID-19 positivity rate at its highest since May, Richmond region remains below state average
- Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers COVID-19 virus variant case
- How Congress will count the Electoral College votes on Wednesday
- Southwest launches $29 flight sale
- Heavy smoke, fire in Richmond apartment building under control