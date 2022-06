Heavy smoke can be seen on 511Virginia highway cameras on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. (Photo: 511Virginia.org)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy smoke is showing from a building on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond’s Northside.

The smoke can be seen on several 511Virginia highway cameras near Chamberlayne Avenue. There is also an active call for a structure fire on the 1900 block of Chamberlayne.

An 8News team is currently at the scene. This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.