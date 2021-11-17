Heavy traffic on the roads, and long lines at the airport expected ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re going away for Thanksgiving next week, expect traffic to be bad.

AAA expects 92% of Virginians to hit the road between next Wednesday and Sunday. That’s one of the highest numbers since the agency began keeping record.

AAA also expects to rescue thousands of stranded motorists over the holiday weekend.

Airports might also be much more crowded. TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers over the weekend.

Travel isn’t anticipated to reach pre-pandemic levels, but it’s set to be significantly higher in the next week.