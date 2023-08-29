RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a heavy police presence at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) campus.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, officers were alerted to a suspicious individual wearing a ski mask and possibly armed with a weapon. A student reported that they had seen the individual in a bathroom inside Grace E. Harris Hall at 1015 Floyd Ave.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., an alert was issued to the VCU community, warning the public to avoid the area.

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

Officers responded to the scene and found an individual who closely matched the description and who was not armed. The individual told the officers that they had been the only person in that bathroom for several minutes.

Officers checked Grace E. Harris Hall and other nearby buildings but found no other suspicious persons.

According to police, there is no ongoing threat at this time. Units are remaining at the scene.

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News) (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.