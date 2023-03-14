HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In its continued tour across the USA, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon be making its way back to the Richmond area.

The all-pink cafe on wheels is expected to arrive at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W. Broad Street on Saturday, March 18. The truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside of the shopping mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

Beyond cafe treats, the truck will also have a selection of limited-edition merchandise available, such as mugs, lunchboxes, T-Shirts and more.

Following the Richmond visit, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its East Coast tour with a stop in Washington, D.C. on March 25.