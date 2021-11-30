Help Richmond Police identify this suspect in catalytic converter theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft from a truck earlier this month.

Police said the suspect removed the catalytic converter from the truck while it was parked in a lot on the 1400 block of Gordon Ave. around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Police said many catalytic converters have been stolen from cars around Richmond in the past few months, which leads to costly repairs.

A catalytic converter replacement can run you anywhere from $300.00 to $2,500.00, according to AutoZone. If you add up the labor costs involved they said you could be looking at a hefty auto-shop bill.

You can see photos of the suspect captured on security camera below.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.