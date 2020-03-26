Help Richmond restaurants during the statewide takeout week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” is a group that is trying to help eateries during the coronavirus pandemic. They are hosting a restaurant takeout week next week.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered all restaurants to switch to only offering takeout or delivery. Here’s a list of restaurants that are offering those services.

Next week “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” is trying to get all Virginians to order takeout from their favorite spots. Once you order takeout, post your pictures to social media using #VirginiaEatsLocal.

Virginia tourism is also selling t-shirts with proceeds going towards food service workers who are struggling to make ends meet. You can purchase one here.