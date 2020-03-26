1  of  2
Breaking News
Resident at Henrico rehabilitation center — where 3 others have succumbed from COVID-19 — dies Second Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Help Richmond restaurants during the statewide takeout week

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” is a group that is trying to help eateries during the coronavirus pandemic. They are hosting a restaurant takeout week next week.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered all restaurants to switch to only offering takeout or delivery. Here’s a list of restaurants that are offering those services.

Next week “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” is trying to get all Virginians to order takeout from their favorite spots. Once you order takeout, post your pictures to social media using #VirginiaEatsLocal.

Virginia tourism is also selling t-shirts with proceeds going towards food service workers who are struggling to make ends meet. You can purchase one here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events