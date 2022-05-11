RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been one month since tragedy struck for Richmond mother, Akeyia Pernell. She was on vacation when she received a call that would change her life forever: her 17-year-old daughter, Samiyah, had been shot and killed.

It happened in the early morning hours of April 10. Richmond police responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue just before 2:30. On scene, officers found that Samiyah Yellardy, a student at George Wythe High School, had been shot to death inside her own home.

“They went in my house. I can’t stress that part enough,” her mother said. “The doors were locked. She was safe in her home.”

Pernell said police described the grim scene to her, saying Samiyah was found at the bottom of the stairwell.

“It’s just unreal to me,” she said.

Pernell describes the last 32 days like “a dream that I just haven’t woken up from.” But she says, frustrations and questions are mounting about who did this to her child and ‘why.’ She claims even after repeated calls to the department, she still feels left in the dark.

“Still no answers… no detectives reaching out. I’ve been calling,” she said. “Still no justice, no nothing.”

8News reached out to the Richmond Police Department for an update on Wednesday. We received this statement: “At this time, detectives do not have further information to share with the public.”

Pernell said she will continue to stay strong and fight for answers for Samiyah.

“I want justice for my baby,” she said. “I don’t know how God is going to move, but I know he’s going to move.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.