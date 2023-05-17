16-year old Victor Sandoval was shot in the stomach at George Wythe high School. (Photo: Blanca Sandoval)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A George Wythe High School student remains in intensive care nearly three weeks after being shot in the school’s parking lot. Now, his mother is begging school leaders to increase security measures.

On April 27, 16-year-old Victor Sandoval, a sophomore at George Wythe, was rushed to VCU Medical Center after a bullet struck him in the stomach. Another student had also been shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the double shooting happened in the high school’s parking lot around noon, during school hours. Days later, police arrested another student, 18-year-old David Gutierrez and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.

Blanca Sandoval spoke to 8News through an interpreter.

“I got a call from the hospital saying I needed to be there urgently,” said Blanca Sandoval, Victor’s mother. “He was in a grave condition. They had just told me that he had a bullet in his stomach that could be mortal.”

Victor Sandoval, 16, pictured here before the shooting that has left him fighting for his life. (Photo: Blanca Sandoval)

Doctors performed three critical surgeries on Victor, but said his road to recovery will be complicated. While the teen is conscious, his mother says he still questions what happened that day.

“He’s in intensive care and everyday the doctors are telling me there’s something new. He is very worried and stressed about the situation he’s in,” she said. “Unfortunately, the bullet damaged important organs. I’m very afraid because I’m not sure he’ll live the same way he used to. I’m not sure he’ll be the same person, and I’m just very scared and afraid for his life.”

Police have not released a motive for the shooting; however, Blanca said her son did not know the shooter. She also does not believe her son was the target.

As Victor recovers, she’s now questioning security measures at the high school.

“I think the security is very lax and there’s so many doors in and out of the school where students can come and go whenever they want to. We need order. Students can just walk in and out whenever they want to,” she said. “I don’t send my child to school thinking they’re going to get shot. I send them to get an education.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the school board, at least one of the students involved in the shooting reported to school that day. It’s unclear where the gun was housed.

Still, this mother believes more precautions should be in place.

“It just cant be possible that a kid barely older than Victor can do something like this and hurt someone who is innocent,” she said. “I can’t imagine sending him back to school and something like this happened again because there have been no changes.”

8news reached out to Richmond Public Schools on Tuesday regarding these concerns.

A spokesperson confirmed that Superintendent Jason Kamras will be working from the high school for the remainder of the year. They also said all doors of the school and the wooded area nearby are monitored.

Sandoval adds that parents should be responsible, too.

“I also need parents to make sure they’re taking care of their kids and watching over their teens,” she said. “It’s broken Victor physically and it’s also broken us. The burden has been tremendous to resist everything going on and to see my son in the hospital bed so broken in such a grave condition.”

With weeks of missed work, and no insurance, this family says the financial burden has been steep. The family has created a fundraiser to assist with medical expenses.

In the meantime, Sandoval is staying strong for Victor.