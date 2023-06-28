RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last thing you want to worry about when heading to go watch a firework show in Richmond is becoming a part of the annual traffic gridlock surrounding Byrd Park as unprepared celebrators run into road closures and no parking zones.

To circumvent this, stay informed by checking out the list below.

Dogwood Dell is set to be one of two official locations for Richmond fireworks shows. Patriots can celebrate Independence Day throughout the evening at the Dell, with events starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending with rockets blasting off at 9:15 p.m.

Parking will be available at Dogwood Dell, with overflow parking at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue, with a free shuttle bus service from 4 to 11 p.m.

No parking zones for Dogwood Dell Fourth of July fireworks

Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Idlewood Avenue will close to traffic beginning at 6 p.m.

Road closures for Dogwood Dell Fourth of July fireworks