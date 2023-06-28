RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last thing you want to worry about when heading to go watch a firework show in Richmond is becoming a part of the annual traffic gridlock surrounding Byrd Park as unprepared celebrators run into road closures and no parking zones.
To circumvent this, stay informed by checking out the list below.
Dogwood Dell is set to be one of two official locations for Richmond fireworks shows. Patriots can celebrate Independence Day throughout the evening at the Dell, with events starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending with rockets blasting off at 9:15 p.m.
Parking will be available at Dogwood Dell, with overflow parking at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue, with a free shuttle bus service from 4 to 11 p.m.
No parking zones for Dogwood Dell Fourth of July fireworks
Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Idlewood Avenue will close to traffic beginning at 6 p.m.
Road closures for Dogwood Dell Fourth of July fireworks
- 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)
- 400-600 block S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)
- 00-2200 block Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)
- 2600 block Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)
- Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)
- 1000 block South Belmont between Grant Street and Garrett Street (both sides)
- 2900-3200 block Douglasdale Road between Blanton Avenue and Douglasdale Road
- 400-3600 block McCloy Street / Douglasdale Road between Idlewood Avenue and Portland Place
- 1400-2000 block Pump House Drive (Both Sides)
- 400-600 block S. Sheppard Street (Both Sides) between Blanton Avenue and Idlewood Avenue
- 2000-2400 block Maplewood Avenue (Median Only) between S. Meadow Street and S. Davis Avenue
- 2000-2400 block Rosewood Avenue (Median Only) between S. Meadow Street and S. Davis Avenue
- 2900-3100 block Garrett Street (Both Sides) between Blanton Avenue and S. Belmont Avenue (Bus Route)
- 3500-3600 block Douglasdale Road (Both Sides) between Douglasdale Road and Portland Place