Here are the signs you’ll see at Robert E. Lee monument from now on

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services put up signs at the Robert E. Lee monument listing new rules and regulations following an announcement Monday.

The Lee Monument grounds will close to the public from sunset to sunrise, in accordance with the Virginia Department of General Services’ regulations. The overnight closure will remain in place indefinitely.

On Tuesday, DGS worked to secure the concrete barriers around the Lee Monument and post rules and regulations signs. The following is an example of the signage posted:

Sign posted at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 23, 2020. (Photo: DGS Twitter)

“The substantial increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic in and around the monument and intermittent blockages to vehicular traffic within the intersection pose serious safety risks,” Dena Potter of the Virginia Department of General Services said in a statement Monday.

Visitors of Lee Monument during daylight hours must also adhere to the following regulations: