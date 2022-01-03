Here to help: Phone numbers, contacts for snowstorm emergencies in Richmond

TOPSHOT – A man sweeps the snow covering a car in Moscow on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With impending snowy weather, Virginia and the City of Richmond have resources and phone lines available if you need them.

Dominion Energy is available 24 hours to report power outages and live wires on the ground at 1-866-366-4357.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is available at 804-646-4646 (option 1, when prompted) for 24 hours a day for calls of natural gas and water service utility emergencies, raw sewage backup and downed street lights or poles.

The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care can be reached at 804-972-0813 for the homeless crisis line from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Richmond Police have nonemergency phone lines available at 804-646-5100 for traffic signal outages, downed trees blocking roadways and other reports.

Richmond 311 can be reached by calling 311 or visiting RVA311.com for general storm information, social services, clogged storm drains, road repairs and other issues.

And, of course, calling 911 is an option for immediate police, fire or emergency medical services.