Here’s a list of companies proposing to build a casino in the River City

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A number of companies are proposing ideas to build a casino in the City of Richmond. The proposals come after Richmond city leaders opened the proposal process for a casino in late December.

Bally’s Corporation is proposing a casino on 61-acre area near Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway.

The $650 million project would include a hotel, casino, a multi-use event space and 3,000 seat stadium. Leaders expect it to bring 3.7 million visitors each year and create 2,000 permanent jobs.

“Our proposal represents an unprecedented project for the Richmond community that will embrace and showcase the city’s existing culture and traditions in an environment positioned towards entertainment and leisure.” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation. “The Bally’s Richmond would provide the city with a vibrant new attraction that is sure to turn Richmond into a dynamic tourist destination.”

The Cordish Companies also confirmed to 8News their proposal to build a casino situated in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

Leaders are proposing a 250,000 square foot casino, hotel, and entertainment venue to be built at the corner of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street.

“Our project will be a key link in realizing the vision set forth in the Richmond 300 Master Plan for the development of a higher density dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial node connecting the Diamond and Boulevard developments to our site and the Washington Football

Club training facility,” said The Cordish Companies Chief Operation Officer Zed Smith.

Last year, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced their proposal to build a casino in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

Tuesday morning, Urban One is expected to reveal their plans for a $517 million entertainment, dining and gaming destination.

The city’s proposal deadline was Monday afternoon. In the coming days, city leaders are expected to release a community engagement schedules for citizens to weigh in during the selection process. They are also expected to release the names of proposers and their respective sites after confirming each proposal meets the submission criteria.

Residents will most likely be given the chance to vote to approve or reject the casino during the November 2021 election.