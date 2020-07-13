Here’s a list of the reopening options being considered by Richmond Public Schools

Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting. (photo courtesy of RPS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting.

Kamras said in May that the district was considering two options for reopening, which included “both a virtual opening, a physical opening and other varieties of those two.” On Friday, he cited information provided by local several doctors during last week’s school board meeting for the reason behind adding three additional options.

In the meeting, the Director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts Dr. Danny Avula suggested that schools are not a significant source of community transmission as the risk of child-to-child transmission and child-to-adult transmission appears to be low.

“The data right now is showing us that schools are not a big driver of community transmission, if done well,” Avula said.

A full list of the reopening options were provided online on Friday:

Plan A

A fully virtual option PLUS

A hybrid option that includes 2 days of in-person instruction and 3 days of virtual instruction each week PLUS

5 days of in-person instruction each week for students with greater academic needs (e.g., certain students with IEPs and certain English Learners)

Plan B

A fully virtual option PLUS

A fully in-person option

Plan C

A fully in-person option for elementary students PLUS

A fully virtual option for elementary students PLUS

Only a fully virtual option for middle school and secondary students

Plan D

A fully in-person option for certain high-need students PLUS

Only a fully virtual option for everyone else

Plan E

Only a fully virtual option for the first semester

Kamras noted that no matter which plan is adopted, that no school employee will be forced to work in-person, there will be a fully virtual option for families and that RPS will consult with medical experts on how to move forward.

Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Stay with 8News for updates.