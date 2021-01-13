Here’s how Richmond and Henrico health districts are handling ‘Phase 1B’ of COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are ahead of schedule moving into ‘Phase 1b’ of coronavirus vaccinations.

The health districts expect to vaccinate roughly 8,000 people next week that fall under ‘1B,’ Deputy Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Melissa Viray, said in a COVID-19 update this afternoon.

Previously, officials said the two districts would not enter ‘Phase 1B’ until February. But last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam urged health departments to move quickly and set a daily goal to increase vaccinations from 10,000 people to 25,000 people.

Starting Monday, people in the following categories will receive the vaccine simultaneously:

People 75 and older

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelter workers

Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said because the district is remote, those who are in contact with students and families, such as bus drivers, nutrition works, office staff and administration, will have access to the vaccine before teachers.

Kamras said the goal is to have all RPS employees vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

Next week, there will be seven mass vaccination sites in our area. Four of these events will be organized by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and held at the Richmond Raceway. The other three are regional events held by the Virginia Department of Health.

Dr. Viray said they will be moving through the first round of 1b essential workers “as weeks go by” and they expect to add the rest of 1b — Grocery store, public transit and postal service workers — in the coming weeks. Dr. Viray was unable to say for sure when this subphase will have access to the vaccine.

If you’re 75 up and want to make sure you are accounted for, fill out the interest form and local health officials will contact you.