Here’s how Richmond and Henrico health districts are handling ‘Phase 1B’ of COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are ahead of schedule moving into ‘Phase 1b’ of coronavirus vaccinations.
The health districts expect to vaccinate roughly 8,000 people next week that fall under ‘1B,’ Deputy Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Melissa Viray, said in a COVID-19 update this afternoon.
Previously, officials said the two districts would not enter ‘Phase 1B’ until February. But last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam urged health departments to move quickly and set a daily goal to increase vaccinations from 10,000 people to 25,000 people.
Starting Monday, people in the following categories will receive the vaccine simultaneously:
- People 75 and older
- Police, Fire, and Hazmat
- Corrections and homeless shelter workers
- Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said because the district is remote, those who are in contact with students and families, such as bus drivers, nutrition works, office staff and administration, will have access to the vaccine before teachers.
Kamras said the goal is to have all RPS employees vaccinated before the start of the new school year.
Next week, there will be seven mass vaccination sites in our area. Four of these events will be organized by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and held at the Richmond Raceway. The other three are regional events held by the Virginia Department of Health.
Dr. Viray said they will be moving through the first round of 1b essential workers “as weeks go by” and they expect to add the rest of 1b — Grocery store, public transit and postal service workers — in the coming weeks. Dr. Viray was unable to say for sure when this subphase will have access to the vaccine.
If you’re 75 up and want to make sure you are accounted for, fill out the interest form and local health officials will contact you.
- The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.
- California's Disneyland Resort is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination "super site" as the park remains closed to visitors.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States effective January 26.
- Virginia Commonwealth University students with direct patient contact will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.
- UVA Health announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 13, visitors will not be allowed inside the center. They said this decision was made to protect their patients and team members as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Charlottesville and across the state.
- The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing it's men's basketball program due to COVID-19.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.