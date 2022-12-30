RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Office of Elections has now confirmed dates and locations for early voting for the 4th Congressional District special election, which will be held toward the end of February.

The special election for the fourth congressional district is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, when constituents will be voting on who will replace the late Donald McEachin in Congress. Jennifer McClellan is the Democratic candidate, while Leon Benjamin Sr., will be the Republican candidate.

City Hall will not be used as the early voting location this special election. Instead, you can vote at one of two locations — the Office of Elections or the Hickory Hills Community Center.

Richmond voters can head to the city’s Office of Elections, located at 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue, for early voting from Friday, Jan. 6, until Saturday, Feb. 18. The office will be open for voting during the following hours:

Every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11. and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon until 4 p.m.

Residents can also vote at the Hickory Hill Community Center, located at 3000 E. Belt Boulevard, from Monday, Jan. 30, until Saturday, Feb. 18. The community center is open for early voting during the following times:

Every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

Drop boxes are available to voters starting on Friday, Jan. 6. They will be available until 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election, which is Feb. 20. Richmond’s ballot drop boxes are available at three locations:

The Office of Elections, 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

City Hall, 900 East Broad Street

Voters can also request an absentee ballot absentee ballot online, in person at the Office of Elections, by fax at (804) 646-7848 or by email at Absentee@rva.gov. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Friday, Feb. 10.

All voters casting a ballot in-person will be asked to show one form of identification. Any voter who does not bring acceptable identification can instead sign a statement that they are the named registered voter who they claim to be. Any voter who does not present acceptable identification or sign this statement must vote a provisional ballot.