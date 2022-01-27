Here’s how you can apply to be on a Richmond City Council board or commission

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond residents looking to become more civically involved in the city now have the perfect opportunity, as the Richmond City Council has opened applications for several vacancies.

According to the city’s website, there are vacancies on several City Council boards and commissions, including the Audit Committee, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, City Planning Commission, Community Criminal Justice Board and Human Rights Commission. Each vacancy has its own prerequisites and required qualifications.

Applications are being accepted until March 15, 2022.

Interested applicants can visit the City of Richmond’s website for more information on each vacancy as well as the necessary application.