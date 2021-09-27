Here’s how you can get a Pfizer booster shot at Hope Pharmacy in Church Hill

HOPE Pharmacy is located inside the Market at 25th in Church Hill. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hope Pharmacy is joining the list of pharmacies giving out booster shots.

The boosters are currently for Pfizer doses only, but the pharmacy is still vaccinating first and second doses for Pfizer and Moderna, as well as the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Anyone interested in a booster is asked to pre-register at the Hope Pharmacy website. Click on the COVID-19 vaccine tab and follow the directions online.

You can also call 804-537-0103 Monday through Friday and leave a voicemail.

Hope Pharmacy is located inside the Market at 25th on 1330 N 25th Street.