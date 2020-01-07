Here’s how you can weigh in on the future of Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scott’s Addition is one of the city’s most popular areas and Richmond leaders want to give residents a say in its development.

Specifically, city leaders want to know what you want to see in the area around The Diamond.

The area around The Diamond has been hotly debated for years. Many say it’s a prime location for retail and housing opportunities but it’s still undeveloped.

Richmond’s long term plan — ‘Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth‘ — looks to layout what Scott’s Addition and The Diamond area will look like in the future.

If you would like to tell leaders what forms of housing or attractions you’d like to see, fill out this online survey.

The city hopes that by 2037, Richmond will be a more inclusive and innovative city.

The next community meeting will be in February. A date has yet to be announced, but you can sign up for this email list to be the first to know.