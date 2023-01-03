RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Progress on the new George Wythe High School is underway, and the public has been weighing in on what they think the new academic building should look like.

Richmond Public Schools provided updates on the voting progress for the interior design of the building during a school board meeting Monday night. The recent updates, presented by Dana Fox, Director of School Construction, come after the architectural design for the new building was decided in August 2022. Option 3A, shown in the bottom left panel of the choices below, was voted on by community members to be the final winner.

Community members previously voted on three architectural styles for the new George Wythe High School. (Photo Credit: Richmond Public Schools)

As for the design and color choices for the inside of the school, here are the latest numbers:

Option 1: 428 votes (27%)

Option 2: 764 votes (47%)

Option 3: 417 votes (26%)

Option B is currently the frontrunner with 47% of the total votes. According to the school, 1,609 total ballots have been collected, 1,135 (71%) of which were from students, and the remaining 29% of votes (474) came from community members, parents and alumni.

The interior color options included with Option B are still colors known to be associated with the school (red, white and blue), with a slight addition of teal as an accent color. Take a look below at a few mockups of the winning color options in action, presented in a virtual rendering of the new school.

Voting on the interior design is still open to the public and the online voting form can be accessed by clicking here.

Alongside a new building, George Wythe students could also soon be known under a different name after the school board added the high school to a list of schools in line to be renamed at a board meeting Monday night.