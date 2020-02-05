Here’s what VCU Health is proposing as part of Navy Hill plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just days after Richmond City Council doubled down on its opposition to the Navy Hill project, VCU Health announced it wants to build a complex in the proposed project that would include more doctor offices and a new Ronald McDonald House.

The newly released plans call for redeveloping ‘Block D’ of the Navy Hill district which is between 9th and 10th streets from Leigh to Clay streets.

Ronald McDonald House and Doorways — two organizations part of VCU’s redevelopment proposal for ‘Block D’ — said their facilities are at capacity, forcing them to turn away families and patients.

VCU and VCU Health System continue to strongly support redevelopment of the Navy Hill area that is critically important, especially with the current construction of the new children’s inpatient hospital and the adult outpatient pavilion. Bringing together this partnership of VCU Health, The Doorways and RMHC Richmond enables us to leverage our resources and our missions to better serve patients and families from the Richmond area and beyond.” Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer of the VCU Health System, said.

The redevelopment would include 250 physician-faculty office spaces for the adjacent VCU Medical Center, a new Ronald McDonald House, new Doorways facility. pharmacy, shopping, restaurants and more than 1,500 parking spaces.

In a statement to 8News VCU said its plan is contingent on the success of Navy Hill.

We have no ability to move forward with our urgent plans to address the needs of our patients, their families, and our employees without the joint cooperation of both City Council and the Mayor. We look forward to working with them in the mutual best interest of those we serve.” Pamela DiSalvo Lepley, Vice President for University Relations, said.

A crucial vote is expected by city council next week.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES