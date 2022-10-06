Richmond Folk Festival is back in October 2022 (Photos provided by Richmond Folk Festival and Venture Richmond, graphic made by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A nearly two-decade tradition is returning to Brown’s Island this weekend.

The three-day Folk Festival celebrates the roots of American culture with music, dancing and a plethora of food options.

8News caught up with event organizers to see what crowds can expect.

“They’re going to expect seeing and hearing and tasting some things that they might not have ever tasted or seen or heard before,” Stephen Lecky, Director of Events with Venture Richmond said.

“It’s really just an amazing weekend full of fun here in downtown Richmond.”

Festivities include six stages of music with more than 30 artists from across the world.

“Picking a favorite is very tough,” Lecky said.

“But I’ve got to say there’s a gentleman named Cedric Burnside who just won a Grammy for the best blues artist. We’ve got Art of Noise which is a really good hip hop show here locally based. We’ve got reggae, we’ve got bluegrass, we’ve got country. You name it, we’ve got it.”

The Folk Festival runs October 7th to October 9th.

For more information on performer schedules, food options and transportation, visit the 8News Folk Festival guide.