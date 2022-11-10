RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A taste of Greece returns to Richmond this week, complete with wine, dancing and traditional Greek food.

The Richmond Mini-Greek Festival starts Thursday, Nov. 10 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 30 Malvern Avenue. It lasts through Saturday, Nov. 12, or until supplies last.

8News anchor Delaney Hall sat down with organizers for a closer look at what’s being offered.

“We have been preparing for months,” Angelo Phillos, president of the parish council told 8News. “We’ve been cooking for weeks.”

The event is an indoor version of the outdoor festival that happens in June.

“We’re thrilled to have everyone back and throw a big party with our Richmond community,” Phillos explained. “They can expect all of our traditional favorite foods — moussaka, pastitsio, souvlaki, and of course — our pastries. We will have music, dancing, and of course – wine and beer.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For a closer look at what’s on the menu and carry-out options, visit the Richmond Greek Festival website.