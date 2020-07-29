Here’s where to cool off in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s going to be another hot day in RVA! For those seeking relief from the heat, the City of Richmond is providing residents with two cooling center locations.

The locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, 900 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street, Richmond, VA

Face coverings and social distancing are required when inside the buildings. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals.

For more information on cooling centers, call the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046.