Here’s where you can celebrate Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for an event to express your appreciation to those who have served or are serving our country? Look no further 8News has got you covered with this list of local events!
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony
- What: 63rd annual Commonwealth’s Veteran Day ceremony honoring those who have served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces
- Where: E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater — Virginia War Memorial
- Time: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (Ceremony) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Memorial open for visitation)
VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial flag
- What: Veterans and Athletes United built a 28ft wide by 6ft tall traveling American flag.
- Where: Independence Veterans Event, Independence Golf Club 600 Founders Bridge Blvd
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Amelia Veteran’s Day event
- What: Monument Re-Dedication Ceremony — the monument dedicated to those who served in the armed forces now features the names of all 46 Amelians who died in service, beginning with WWI.
- Where: Amelia Courthouse Square
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our Stories, Our Truth: An LGBTQ Veterans Day Celebration
- What: Diversity Richmond invites LGBTQ veterans to share their stories during an open mic night.
- Where: Diversity Richmond — 1407 Sherwood Avenue
- Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.