Here’s why you could soon be driving faster in the City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council members are expected to take the next steps to change the city speed limit to 35 MPH Monday afternoon.

There are 12 streets in the city that currently exceed 35 MPH, but that could soon change.

Back in July Councilman Michael Jones introduced an ordinance that would change the speed limit in the city to 35 MPH.

Major roads like Forest Hill Avenue, Walmsey Boulevard and Huegount Road would be affected. The only road that would not be changed would be Chippenham Parkway.

The proposal said that changing the speed limit to 35 MPH would make city streets safer for pedestrians, bikers and drivers.

But before any changes are made an engineering study must be conducted to make sure the new speed limit would work. Council will vote on whether they’ll let the Department of Public Works carry out the study, which costs $15,000.

If approved the project would cost $60,000 — $15,000 for the study and $45,000 to change the road signs.