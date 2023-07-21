RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Richmond Department of Public Utilities have collaborated on installing a high water detection system on Magnolia Avenue and Bainbridge Street – two areas prone to flooding.

According to a release, the warning system uses a sensor to detect rising water and alert residents to stay off the roads and turn around. It will activate flashing beacons, message signs and automatic road barriers.

The public safety warning systems are the first to be used in this region. A foot-and-a-half of rushing water can carry most cars away.

The detection system is designed to help cut down on calls to first responders to barricade the site during inclement weather and improve drivers’ compliance with warnings to turn around.

The project cost nearly $500,000.