(STACKER) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like Bloody Marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, French toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
#30. Urban Farmhouse Market and Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1217 E Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23219-4115
#29. The Continental Westhampton
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5704 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226-2346
#28. Tazza Kitchen Short Pump
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233-1130
#27. Toast
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pub
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7007 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23226-3606
#26. Southern Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 541 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1321
#25. Max’s on Broad
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (484 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$
– Price: not available
– Address: 305 Brook Road (Maggie Walker Historical Plaza), Richmond, VA 23220-4224
#24. Dot’s Back Inn
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4030 Macarthur Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227-4051
#23. The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11800 W Broad Street, Unit 950, Richmond, VA 23233-1064
#22. Eat 33
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228-4931
#21. The Savory Grain
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2043 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
#20. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3718 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA 23231
#19. LuLu’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 21 N 17th Street, Richmond, VA 23219-3607
#18. Mama J’s Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (882 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 415 N 1st Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1701
#17. Amuse Restaurant VMFA
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 200 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007
#16. Heritage
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1627 W Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220-4646
#15. The Fancy Biscuit
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1831 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220-5328
#14. Kuba-Kuba
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1601 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-2908
#13. Croaker’s Spot Restaurants
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1020 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224-4072
#12. Garnett’s Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 2001 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-2711
#11. Stella’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1012 Lafayette Street, Richmond, VA 23221-114
#10. Can Can Brasserie
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,059 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: French, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3120 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221-3504
#9. Joe’s Inn
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 205 N Shields Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-3433
#8. The Daily Kitchen & Bar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (474 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2934 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221-3516
#7. Tarrant’s Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,507 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220-4212
#6. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11792 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233-1005
#5. Champagne Sunday Brunch at the Jefferson Hotel
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009
#4. Maggiano’s Little Italy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11800 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233-106
#3. Millie’s Diner
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2603 E Main Street, Richmond, VA 23223-7849
#2. Perly’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 111 E Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1741
#1. Lunch Supper
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1215 Summit Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230-4707