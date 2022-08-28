Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

(STACKER) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like Bloody Marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, French toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Credit: Trip Advisor

#30. Urban Farmhouse Market and Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1217 E Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23219-4115

Credit: Trip Advisor

#29. The Continental Westhampton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5704 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226-2346

Credit: Trip Advisor

#28. Tazza Kitchen Short Pump

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233-1130

Credit: Trip Advisor

#27. Toast

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7007 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23226-3606

Credit: Trip Advisor

#26. Southern Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 541 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1321

Credit: Trip Advisor

#25. Max’s on Broad

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (484 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 305 Brook Road (Maggie Walker Historical Plaza), Richmond, VA 23220-4224

Credit: Trip Advisor

#24. Dot’s Back Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4030 Macarthur Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227-4051

Credit: Trip Advisor

#23. The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11800 W Broad Street, Unit 950, Richmond, VA 23233-1064

Credit: Trip Advisor

#22. Eat 33

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228-4931

Credit: Trip Advisor

#21. The Savory Grain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2043 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220-2005

Credit: Trip Advisor

#20. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3718 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA 23231

Credit: Trip Advisor

#19. LuLu’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 N 17th Street, Richmond, VA 23219-3607

Credit: Trip Advisor

#18. Mama J’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (882 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 415 N 1st Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1701

Credit: Trip Advisor

#17. Amuse Restaurant VMFA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007

Credit: Trip Advisor

#16. Heritage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1627 W Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220-4646

Credit: Trip Advisor

#15. The Fancy Biscuit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1831 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220-5328

Credit: Trip Advisor

#14. Kuba-Kuba

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-2908

Credit: Trip Advisor

#13. Croaker’s Spot Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1020 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224-4072

Credit: Trip Advisor

#12. Garnett’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2001 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-2711

Credit: Trip Advisor

#11. Stella’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 Lafayette Street, Richmond, VA 23221-114

Credit: Trip Advisor

#10. Can Can Brasserie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,059 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3120 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221-3504

Credit: Trip Advisor

#9. Joe’s Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 N Shields Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220-3433

Credit: Trip Advisor

#8. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (474 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2934 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221-3516

Credit: Trip Advisor

#7. Tarrant’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220-4212

Credit: Trip Advisor

#6. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11792 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233-1005

Credit: Trip Advisor

#5. Champagne Sunday Brunch at the Jefferson Hotel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009

Credit: Trip Advisor

#4. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11800 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233-106

Credit: Trip Advisor

#3. Millie’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2603 E Main Street, Richmond, VA 23223-7849

Credit: Trip Advisor

#2. Perly’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 111 E Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1741

Credit: Trip Advisor

#1. Lunch Supper

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1215 Summit Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230-4707