(STACKER) — The Richmond area is home to countless highly-regarded restaurants, bars, coffee shops and cafes. So many, in fact, that when it’s time to choose somewhere to eat or drink, it can often be a difficult choice.

Thanks to modern technology, when someone can’t decide where to eat, they can consult websites such as Trip Advisor or Yelp for reviews and recommendations.

The following is a list of Yelp’s 16 highest-rated cafes in the Richmond area:

Sahara Cafe and Grill (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 3.0/5 (40 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 319 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219

– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Cafes



TASTE (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 3.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 5706 Grove Ave Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23226

– Categories: Cafes



NuVegan Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 3.5/5 (227 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 417 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Vegan, Cafes



First Watch (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.0/5 (124 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 5310 W Broad St Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23230

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)



Bateau (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 301 Virginia St Richmond, VA 23219

– Categories: Wine Bars, Cafes



Cafe Rustika (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.0/5 (236 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 414 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219

– Categories: German, Cafes, Diners



The Cask Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 206 S Robinson St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Cafes, Pubs



Buttermilk and Honey (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 415 E Grace St Richmond, VA 23219

– Categories: Cafes, Delis



Stir Crazy Cafe RVA (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 4015 MacArthur Ave Richmond, VA 23227

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (98 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1211 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea



Sub Rosa (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (500 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 620 N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223

– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes



Moore Street Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (268 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2904 W Moore St Richmond, VA 23230

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers



North End Juice (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (188 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 718 N Cleveland St Richmond, VA 23221

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes, Vegan



Lulabelles Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 2012 Staples Mill Rd Richmond, VA 23230

– Categories: Sandwiches, Cafes



Blue Atlas (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 4.5/5 (91 reviews)

– Price: $$$

– Address: 1000 Carlisle Ave Ste 200 Richmond, VA 23231

– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Venues & Event Spaces, Cafes



The Smoky Mug (Photo: Yelp)

– Rating: 5.0/5 (68 reviews)

– Address: 15 E Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222

– Categories: Barbeque, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes