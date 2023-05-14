(STACKER) — The Richmond area is home to countless highly-regarded restaurants, bars, coffee shops and cafes. So many, in fact, that when it’s time to choose somewhere to eat or drink, it can often be a difficult choice.
Thanks to modern technology, when someone can’t decide where to eat, they can consult websites such as Trip Advisor or Yelp for reviews and recommendations.
The following is a list of Yelp’s 16 highest-rated cafes in the Richmond area:
Sahara Cafe and Grill (Photo: Yelp)
#16. Sahara Cafe and Grill
– Rating: 3.0/5 (40 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 319 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Cafes
TASTE (Photo: Yelp)
#15. TASTE
– Rating: 3.0/5 (74 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 5706 Grove Ave Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23226
– Categories: Cafes
NuVegan Cafe (Photo: Yelp)
#14. NuVegan Cafe
– Rating: 3.5/5 (227 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 417 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Vegan, Cafes
First Watch (Photo: Yelp)
#13. First Watch
– Rating: 4.0/5 (124 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 5310 W Broad St Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)
Bateau (Photo: Yelp)
#12. Bateau
– Rating: 4.0/5 (37 reviews)
– Address: 301 Virginia St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Wine Bars, Cafes
Cafe Rustika (Photo: Yelp)
#11. Cafe Rustika
– Rating: 4.0/5 (236 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 414 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: German, Cafes, Diners
The Cask Cafe (Photo: Yelp)
#10. The Cask Cafe
– Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 206 S Robinson St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Cafes, Pubs
Buttermilk and Honey (Photo: Yelp)
#9. Buttermilk and Honey
– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 415 E Grace St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Cafes, Delis
Stir Crazy Cafe RVA (Photo: Yelp)
#8. Stir Crazy Cafe RVA
– Rating: 4.5/5 (140 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 4015 MacArthur Ave Richmond, VA 23227
– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes
Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse (Photo: Yelp)
#7. Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse
– Rating: 4.5/5 (98 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 1211 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea
Sub Rosa (Photo: Yelp)
#6. Sub Rosa Bakery
– Rating: 4.5/5 (500 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 620 N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223
– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
Moore Street Cafe (Photo: Yelp)
#5. Moore Street Café
– Rating: 4.5/5 (268 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 2904 W Moore St Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers
North End Juice (Photo: Yelp)
#4. North End Juice
– Rating: 4.5/5 (188 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 718 N Cleveland St Richmond, VA 23221
– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes, Vegan
Lulabelles Cafe (Photo: Yelp)
#3. Lulabelles Cafe
– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 2012 Staples Mill Rd Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Sandwiches, Cafes
Blue Atlas (Photo: Yelp)
#2. Blue Atlas
– Rating: 4.5/5 (91 reviews)
– Price: $$$
– Address: 1000 Carlisle Ave Ste 200 Richmond, VA 23231
– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Venues & Event Spaces, Cafes
The Smoky Mug (Photo: Yelp)
#1. The Smoky Mug
– Rating: 5.0/5 (68 reviews)
– Address: 15 E Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222
– Categories: Barbeque, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes