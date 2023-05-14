(STACKER) — The Richmond area is home to countless highly-regarded restaurants, bars, coffee shops and cafes. So many, in fact, that when it’s time to choose somewhere to eat or drink, it can often be a difficult choice.

Thanks to modern technology, when someone can’t decide where to eat, they can consult websites such as Trip Advisor or Yelp for reviews and recommendations.

The following is a list of Yelp’s 16 highest-rated cafes in the Richmond area:

Sahara Cafe and Grill (Photo: Yelp)

#16. Sahara Cafe and Grill

– Rating: 3.0/5 (40 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 319 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Cafes

TASTE (Photo: Yelp)

#15. TASTE

– Rating: 3.0/5 (74 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 5706 Grove Ave Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23226
– Categories: Cafes

NuVegan Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

#14. NuVegan Cafe

– Rating: 3.5/5 (227 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 417 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Vegan, Cafes

First Watch (Photo: Yelp)

#13. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0/5 (124 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 5310 W Broad St Ste 100 Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)

Bateau (Photo: Yelp)

#12. Bateau

– Rating: 4.0/5 (37 reviews)
– Address: 301 Virginia St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Wine Bars, Cafes

Cafe Rustika (Photo: Yelp)

#11. Cafe Rustika

– Rating: 4.0/5 (236 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 414 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: German, Cafes, Diners

The Cask Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

#10. The Cask Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 206 S Robinson St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Cafes, Pubs

Buttermilk and Honey (Photo: Yelp)

#9. Buttermilk and Honey

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 415 E Grace St Richmond, VA 23219
– Categories: Cafes, Delis

Stir Crazy Cafe RVA (Photo: Yelp)

#8. Stir Crazy Cafe RVA

– Rating: 4.5/5 (140 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 4015 MacArthur Ave Richmond, VA 23227
– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes
Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse (Photo: Yelp)

#7. Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse

– Rating: 4.5/5 (98 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 1211 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
– Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea

Sub Rosa (Photo: Yelp)

#6. Sub Rosa Bakery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (500 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 620 N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223
– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

Moore Street Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

#5. Moore Street Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (268 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 2904 W Moore St Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

North End Juice (Photo: Yelp)

#4. North End Juice

– Rating: 4.5/5 (188 reviews)
– Price: $
– Address: 718 N Cleveland St Richmond, VA 23221
– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes, Vegan

Lulabelles Cafe (Photo: Yelp)

#3. Lulabelles Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Address: 2012 Staples Mill Rd Richmond, VA 23230
– Categories: Sandwiches, Cafes

Blue Atlas (Photo: Yelp)

#2. Blue Atlas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (91 reviews)
– Price: $$$
– Address: 1000 Carlisle Ave Ste 200 Richmond, VA 23231
– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Venues & Event Spaces, Cafes

The Smoky Mug (Photo: Yelp)

#1. The Smoky Mug

– Rating: 5.0/5 (68 reviews)
– Address: 15 E Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222
– Categories: Barbeque, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes