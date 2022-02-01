Highest-rated cheap eats in Richmond

From Galaxy Diner in Carytown to Scotts Addition's Triple Crossing Beer, can you guess the #1 spot?

(STACKER)— When it comes to food, especially easy, cheap eats, Americans have very specific opinions. Whether it’s fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, most big city restaurants offer something for almost any budget.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#29. Home Sweet Home

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Address: 3433 W Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#28. Moore Street Cafe

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 2904 Moore St, Richmond, Va.

#27. Taco’s Mexico

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 4108 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, Va.

#26. Pho So 1

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, Va.

#25. Don’t Look Back

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 2929 W Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#24. El Caporal

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Address: 1417 Eastridge Rd, Richmond, Va.

#23. Early Bird Biscuit Co

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 5411 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, Va.

#22. Deep Run Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Address: 309 N Laurel St, Richmond, Va.

#21. Richmond on Broad Cafe

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 626 E Broad St, Richmond, Va.

#20. Pho Tay Do

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 6328 Rigsby Rd, Richmond, Va.

#19. Goatocado

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Address: 1823 W Main St, Richmond, Va.

#18. 2m Mediterranean

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Address: 7103 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, Va.

#17. Plant Zero Cafe

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 7 E 3rd St, Richmond, Va.

#16. Greek Cuisine

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Address: 11214 Patterson Ave, Richmond, Va.

#15. Vietnam 1

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, Va.

#14. McLeans Restaurant

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3205 W Broad St, Richmond, Va.

#13. Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

– Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, Va.

#12. Casa Grande

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 10921 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, Va.

#11. Galaxy Diner

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2924 W Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#10. Capitol Waffle Shop

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1110 E Main St Ste B, Richmond, Va.

#9. The Dairy Bar Diner

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1602 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, Va.

#8. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2200 W Broad St, Richmond, Va.

#7. City Diner

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: Broad St, Richmond, Va.

#6. 821 Bakery Cafe

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Café

– Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#5. Greek On Cary

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Address: 3107 W Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#4. Eat 33

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Café

– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, Va.

#3. Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 9550 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, Va.



#2. City Dogs

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1316 E Cary St, Richmond, Va.

#1. Garnett’s Cafe

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Café

– Address: 2001 Park Ave, Richmond, Va.

METHODOLOGY:

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Richmond that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.