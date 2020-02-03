Hillside Court community mourns loss of 3-year-old killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hillside Court community is morning the loss of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed while playing in front of his home with friends Saturday afternoon.

“It’s very sad that no one can come out here to play,” Brenda, a close friend of the child’s family said. “We don’t know where a bullet is coming from.”

Residents said Sharmar Jr. was playing with his friends when shots rang out around 4 p.m on Southlawn Avenue. People in the neighborhood said one of the bullets hit Shamar Jr. in the leg.

After that, residents said two of his sisters picked him up and took him inside of the house to take care of his wounds. An ambulance later arrived and took the toddler to a local hospital where he later died.

“It was a child, in harm’s way,” Brenda said. “Playing outside and innocently got shot.”

Brenda, who has been helping the family after this tragedy, said the family is beyond devastated.

“How would you feel,” Brenda questioned. “You have to be numb, you lost a child. That’s numbness. Something you never forget.”

Another person who is helping the family through the grief is just hoping the senseless violence comes to an end.

“I mean, kids are dying, by stray bullets,” yelled Robert Davis, a minster with New Life Deliverance Tabernacle. “I mean, this stuff has to come to an end!”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.