RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a remixed reimagining of the classic Christmas ballet, is returning to Richmond this holiday season.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is returning to the Altria Theatre for the production’s 11th season on Wednesday. Nov. 29 and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber, the Hip Hop Nutcracker features a dozen all-star dancers, a violinist, a DJ and pioneering MC Kurtis Blow.

The production will be in Richmond for one night only, starting at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $39.50. Tickets can be purchased on the Altria Theater’s website when they go on sale.