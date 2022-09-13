RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hip Hop Nutcracker will make a stop in Richmond this December as the show celebrates its tenth season.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacular, will take place at the Altria Theater on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The show will feature Kurtis Blow, first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979, according to the release. Blow will perform as the MC of the show.





”I love taking this show on the road each year and creating lifelong memories for our audiences,” Kurtis

Walker, known professionally as Kurtis Blow, said. “And to be celebrating our 10th season this year is such a big accomplishment for the show.”

To date, the show has been performed more than 200 times in 70 cities.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be bought on the Altria Theater’s website. Prices will start at $39 per ticket.