RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When it comes to Duke’s Mayonnaise, the love for the tangy condiment runs through families generations deep.

Knowing the devotion to mayo was out there, Duke’s set off to find those with the best stories of their allegiance to the brand. In return for their tales, those chosen as the lucky winners of the contest were guaranteed a free tattoo, courtesy of the artists at Yellow Bird Tattoo in Richmond — Duke’s-themed, of course.

On Friday, Nov. 17, those deemed to have the best connection to Duke’s Mayo gathered to cash in on their free prizes.

Duke’s Mayonnaise tattoo competition winners receive a free Duke’s-themed tattoo Nov. 17, 2023 (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Zelda Robinson and her grandson, Conagher Haun, were one of the duos chosen, and when 8News stopped by Yellow Bird Friday, Robinson was up first to be tattooed before her grandson.

The duo, from Crane Hill, Alabama and Gaffney, South Carolina respectively, both share August birthdays, and more than that, a love of Duke’s Mayonnaise forged through their bond from cooking together. Robinson raised her grandson on tomato and Duke’s mayo sandwiches, and taught him how to make his own Duke’s deviled eggs.

When her grandson surprised her with the news of winning the contest, Robinson said she thought she won a baseball cap. Much to her surprise, she was walking away with her second tattoo.

“He entered the contest and told them how his Grannie taught him to love mayonnaise,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she was extremely grateful for the opportunity for the reminder of the forever bond she has with her grandson.

Each tattoo given was specialized around the duos’ stories of their love of Duke’s.

The competition was open to participants nationwide.