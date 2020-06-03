‘His life matters’: How one Richmond mom is explaining protests to her young son

Richmond mom explaining to her son what the meaning behind the protests on June 3, 2020. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As protests continue in the Commonwealth, some parents are trying to break down the events to their young kids.

Richmond mom, Dione, said she brought her nine-year-old son, Khalib, to the Robert E. Lee monument Wednesday morning to teach him about the protests happening across the city.

“I want him to know what’s going on,” Dione told 8News Wednesday. “His life matters, and that there’s people out here every night protesting for his life in the future so that he can live in this place we call America peacefully. Walk the streets peacefully.”

This was the same site where hundreds of protestors peacefully gathered Tuesday night on Monument Avenue.

“I think about it all the time,” Dione said. “The moment that I’m not with him, that I let him walk the street or something by himself, is he going to be okay? It’s scary, but I know with putting God first, we’re going to make it through.”

Dione said she wants to continue having conversations at home, and encourages other parents to do the same.