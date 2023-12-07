RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has been just over a week since Richmond’s most well-known luxury hotel revealed its famous holiday decor. From the hundreds of live poinsettias, thousands of twinkle lights, yards upon yards of garland and dozens of wreaths, the halls of The Jefferson Hotel are decked end to end.

In addition to the holiday decor wrapping the inside of the historic Richmond landmark, the hotel also boasts several signature displays, such as the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Rotunda, the nativity scene and the annual Jefferson Gingerbread display.

The 2023 Jefferson Gingerbread display

The larger-than-life 2023 Christmas rendition of Santa’s Sweet Shop soars higher than the wildest dreams of your average store-bought gingerbread house. The edible piece of art stands proudly in the hotel lobby at 10 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

The considerable feat wasn’t put together without time and patience. According to the hotel, the project took 800 hours, and the hard work of 10 team members to complete.

Holiday decor at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

By the numbers

From the foundation of gingerbread to the “sparkling tinker dust”, here’s everything that makes up Santa’s Sweet Shop:

Over 550 pounds of traditional gingerbread

100 pounds of marshmallow

10 pounds of Red Hot Cinnamon Drops

20 pounds of chocolate Sixlet candies

15 pounds of gumballs

375 feet of Nerd Rope

20 pounds of Jellybeans

10 pounds of Christmas Candy Corn

10 pounds of crushed peppermint

15 pounds of gummy bears and gummy snowflakes

5 pounds of chocolate mint drops

5 pounds of gum drops

Over 90 pounds of fondant for the handmade snowflakes, Christmas lights, holly leaves, poinsettias, trees and more

The grand display of the nearly one-ton structure made from hundreds of individually placed candies and gingerbread was created by Executive Pastry Chef Sara Ayyash and The Jefferson Pastry Team.

The luxury hotel is located at 101 W Franklin Street in downtown Richmond. The hotel will be decorated for the holidays through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and welcomes visitors inside to enjoy the sights of the season.

Check out more photos from inside The Jefferson Hotel, and other restaurants around Richmond during the holiday season here.