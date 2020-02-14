History Makers: ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 8News continues to share the stories of 2020 ‘History Makers,’ honored by the Valentine Museum in Richmond. One local organization providing resources and tools for kids with cancer is among the handful of honorees.

ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is being lauded for their educational intervention team.

“They are doing the work day in and day out. They are driving to the school meetings, they are working with kids on homework over and over until they grasp a concept that’s, you know much harder for them then it is for their peers at school. I’ve seen them meet kids on the first day of community college and walk in the door with them because they’re afraid to take that next step,” Amy Godkin said, ASK Executive Director.

Leading the charge of the education team is Alma Morgan. In three decades, she has made 1,800 school visits across the Commonwealth; working with kids battling cancer, their classmates, teachers, counselors and parents.

The team utilizes a information from hospitals, physicians, guardians and schools to make the transition between treatment, school and home as easy as possible.

Accommodations might include “two sets of books –one for home and one for school– just in case they get up in the morning and they’re not feeling well and they still want to do their homework,” Morgan said.

“Permission to use an elevator pass, permission to leave class five minutes early to get to the next class because a lot of them have internal catheters and we might want to avoid crowded hallways,” she continued, “processing speed slows down greatly with chemotherapy and radiation, so for those children we might ask for a modified work load.”

ASK also holds camps, graduations, runs a preschool and offers online and in-person tutoring in Richmond, Fredericksburg and Colonial Heights.