History Makers: Dolly Hintz

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dolly Hintz, one of the founders of the Hospitality House in 1984, now known as “The Doorways,” will be honored at The Valentine as this year’s History Maker.

She was president of the board up until 1994 and still remains very active with the organization emotionally and physically.

The Doorways is known for being a “home away from home” for patients who travel to Richmond to receive critical medical treatment.

“It is really really important for the patient, for the medical team, so they have all this support for the patient while they are under treatment,” Hintz said. The facility serves 10,000 guests a year and the average stay is six to nine nights but some guests stay for months.

The Doorways has housed patients and families from every state and 31 countries at little or no cost.

Hintz was surprised that she was among this year’s honorees as a Richmond History Maker.

She will be joining seven other in the History Maker Celebration March 12 at Virginia Union University.

