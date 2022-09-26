RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver they say hit a motorcyclist before leaving the scene of the crash.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the 600 block of East Canal Street for a reported vehicle collision.

According to police, a motorcycle had been heading northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection with East Canal Street when it was hit by a silver or gray sedan traveling southbound.

The woman driving the motorcycle was found by officers at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan had driven away from the scene westbound on East Canal Street before police arrived.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone able to identify the driver of the sedan — which police say would have front-end damage — is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.