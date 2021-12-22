Hit-and-run: Richmond Police called shortly after councilwoman Lynch left scene of crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to West 31st Street for a hit-and-run on Monday night around 11:15 p.m. 8News spoke with Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch on Tuesday, who verified she had hit a vehicle in that area and continued driving that evening.

After a request from 8News, The Richmond Police Department provided the police report which states the hit-and-run occurred in the 900 block of West 31st Street. Lynch had previously indicated that the crash occurred on West 30th Street, which is one street over.

According to the report, a Mercedes struck a Toyota 4Runner. The Mercedes driver then drove away.

Police said the 4Runner sustained rear end body damage. The owner filed a report with police shortly after the crash.

Police were called to the crash scene at 11:15 p.m. on Monday after someone called and reported the hit-and-run. Lynch previously told 8News that she did not contact police to tell them she crashed until around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The official time on the police report is 1:27 a.m. Lynch told 8News on Tuesday that she had inquired whether a police report had been filed, she said police told her they hadn’t made one.