Hobson Lodge hands out free backpacks for back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local masonic group is handing out backpacks on Saturday afternoon for students as they prepare to go back to school. This is the third year in a row Hobson Lodge has distributed free bags.





The backpacks are available to students of any age from any school district. They have an assortment of different bags.

The event is being held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their location at 800 Prince Hall Drive in Richmond.

Face masks are required to attend. The group is providing hand sanitizer, water and food. People can also drive up and be handed a backpack if they do not feel comfortable exiting their vehicle.

LATEST HEADLINES:

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ