RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time to shine your sweet tooth! An all-new bakery is coming to Shockoe Bottom with a very unique specialty.

OMG OCP’s, a homemade oatmeal cream pie store, will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3 N. 17th St.

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

The bakery will have a menu with a variety of flavors for different oatmeal cream pies and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. The new storefront space will also feature a dog-friendly patio.

“After seven consistent years of the same ‘OMG …’ comments, I’m going for it,” said owner Erin Kennedy on OMG OCP’s website. “I have bettered and perfected the process, timing and made the recipe uniquely mine — a balanced ratio of a cream cheese filling between two soft, yet crispy oatmeal cookies.”

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

(Photo courtesy of Erin Kennedy)

Before opening the storefront, the business was based on Grab & Go retail products, catering orders and deliveries.

More information on the bakery and next week’s opening can be found on the OMG OCP’s website.