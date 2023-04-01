RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man shot by Richmond Police officers after a homicide Friday has died, and police have identified him, as well as the homicide victim.

The Richmond Police Department has identified the homicide victim as 55-year-old Peace Talbert of Richmond and the suspect, who was later shot by officers, as 63-year-old James Talbert III of Richmond. The two were married.

According to the police, at around 10:39 a.m. on Friday, March 31, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, they found Peace Talbert unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she died about two hours later, according to Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Later, at 11:09 a.m., two officers found James Talbert III, outside of his vehicle on the 4200 block of North Avenue. The officers fired their weapons, striking him. He was taken to a local hospital where he died that night. A firearm was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

